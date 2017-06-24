× It may be summer, but it’s getting a bit chilly Saturday night

We’ve been lucky to have such nice weather this weekend! A clear sky and calmer winds Saturday night will actually allow us to drop into the low 50s. It’s possible that some hometowns could see the upper 40s.

We’ll see more sunshine for Sunday, but some more clouds will filter in during the later part of the morning and afternoon. A few spotty showers may pop up, especially to the north of I-80, but most of us will stay dry. Breezy winds from the west will keep highs around the Quad Cities in the low 70s. Another very cool night will follow with lows near 50.

Similar weather will last through Monday with the low 70s and a few passing showers.

We’ll warm up on Tuesday as winds shift from the south. High pressure right over us will bring full blast sunshine. Highs will climb around 80.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham