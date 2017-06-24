Alumni tour Sacred Heart Cathedral School one last time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Several generations of alumni from Davenport’s “Sacred Heart Cathedral School” had the opportunity to say goodbye to their old classrooms today.

The 100 year old building, which closed in 2004, will be demolished next month to make room for a new hall for the Diocese of Davenport.

Today, a committee of parishioners and former students organized an all-school reunion, giving the 2,000+ former students the opportunity to tour the school building one last time. Nearly 400 turned out for Saturday's tour.

“It is kind of emotional,” said Diana Costel-Soliz of Moline. She graduated from the school in 1962, and this was her first time returning to the school since then. “From first grade on, I really enjoyed being at this school.”

Costel-Soliz snapped pictures as she went from classroom to classroom to send to her sister in Austin, Tx. They attended the school together.

Alumni peaked into their old classrooms, walked through the old auditorium and reminisced about the chili and cocoa that was served in the kitchen while the school was open.

“I can’t remember everything,” said Costel-Soliz while standing in her fifth grade classroom. “But, I know I was in probably all of these rooms at one time or another.”

The school closed in 2004 when three Davenport schools merged to form All Saints Catholic School.