WQAD News 8 Recognizes 8 People Doing Positive and Inspiring Things in the QCA

The Jefferson Awards are all about honoring our community’s “unsung heroes.”

On Friday, June 23rd, WQAD News 8 and Genesis Health System shared the selfless and inspiring stories of our 8 Jefferson Awards Nominees – including our Finalist who spend this week in Washington, D.C. for the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony.

The Jefferson Awards Foundation was created by Jackie Kennedy in 1972, making 2017 its 45th year. It’s the country’s longest standing – and most prestigious – celebration of public service. Several different kinds of awards are given at the National Ceremony, which was Thursday, June 22nd. One of those awards includes the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting Local Communities.”

For the third year in a row, WQAD News 8 is proud to be a Media Partner of the Jefferson Awards. Our 2016-2017 Season started in June 2016, with our 1st Nominee – Mike Vondran, Founder of The HAVLife Foundation and our 2nd Nominee – George Smith, Founder of AdamFest:

Our 3rd Nominee is Don Wooten, who started the Genesius Guild, and our 4th Nominee is Mary Sue Sipple, who started Cards for the Troops:

Our 5th Nominee is Carolyn Krueger, who runs The Artery, followed by our 6th Nominee, Reverend Rich Hendricks, who runs the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, and our 7th Nominee, Mike Malmstrom, who runs Bridging the Gap:

Finally, our 8th Nominee and Finalist is Tammy Vesey, who started Q-C Women in Action. This week, Tammy is in Washington, D.C. to share her story and cause with other Jefferson Awards Finalists from around the country:

We're now getting ready for our 2017-2018 Season of the Jefferson Awards, sponsored by Genesis Health System and Weber Auto Group.

If you know an "Unsung Hero," you can fill out an application here.