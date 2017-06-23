× Woman charged for performing surgery on her dog, killing it

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a dog died after an Iowa woman used tongs and a paring knife to perform surgery on it in her living room.

Twenty-six-year-old Diane McMenamin, of Ames, is charged with animal neglect. A phone listing for her couldn’t be found Friday. Court records don’t list the name of her attorney.

Ames Police Cmdr. Geoff Huff told station KCCI (http://bit.ly/2s02xRJ) that McMenamin reported that veterinarians had told her the dog needed surgery for an internal obstruction. She said she couldn’t afford the surgery and thought she could do it herself because she’d castrated pigs when she lived on a farm.

A criminal complaint filed June 15 says the dog died seconds after the surgery.