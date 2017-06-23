Two men charged in Maquoketa bank robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Dante Rhodes, 41, and Gregory Stapleton, 31, both of Dubuque, have been indicted on charges in connection with a robbery that took place at a Maquoketa Fidelity Bank & Trust in March of this year.

The men have been charged with conspiracy to commit a bank robbery and committing or aiding and abetting a bank robbery.

Following the robbery, the Dubuque natives led police on a high speed chase into Dubuque that eventually ended in two separate crashes.

According to police, Rhodes lost control of the car and side swiped a vehicle before crashing head-on into an unmarked police car.

If convicted, the men could face up to 25 years in prison.