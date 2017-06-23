× Two Iowa men sentenced to prison for sexual abuse

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Two Iowa men were sentenced to prison today for separate incidents involving sexual abuse of a child.

Trial testimony showed that Martin Eduardo Guerrero, 43, of Muscatine, performed a sex act against a twelve-year-old child.

Guerrero was found guilty of third degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to a prison term not to exceed 10 years followed by supervised release for the remainder of his life.

The defendant will also have to register as a sex offender.

Denis Edilberto Lopez-Hernandez, 33, of Iowa City, was also sentenced after pleading guilty to third degree sexual abuse.

Lopez-Hernandez, who will have to register as a sex offender, received the same sentence of a prison term not to exceed 10 years followed by supervised release for the rest of his life after an investigation revealed that the defendant had performed a sex act with a fifteen-year-old child.

According to the Muscatine County Attorney’s office, both Guerrero and Lopez-Hernandez are subject to a detainer from the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will likely be removed from the United States upon completion of their prison sentences.