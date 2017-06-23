Thomson Prison on schedule to become fully operational

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMSON, Illinois -- Plans to get Thomson Prison fully operational are on schedule.

Illinois Senator Richard Durbin sat down this week with the Bureau of Prisons acting director Thomas Kane to discuss the latest developments.

According to Kane, the activation of the prison remains on schedule and they continue to make progress on infrastructure projects.

Kane also says the prison will continue in their efforts to increase staff this year.

Thomson Prison has been in the process of opening since September 2013.