Sam’s Choice beef ravioli recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens

CINCINATTI, Ohio — According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Wornick Company, a Cincinnati, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 61,538 pounds of beef ravioli products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The product may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The beef wonton ravioli items were produced on Feb. 22, 2017 and March 28, 2017. The following products are subject to recall: 14.5-oz. plastic bowl packages containing “Sam’s Choice ASIAN STYLE BEEF WONTON Ravioli,” with “BEST IF USED BY” dates of Feb. 22, 2018 and Mar. 28, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19076” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.