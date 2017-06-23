× Woman arrested at Trump rally after egg-throwing incident, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a protester has been charged with assault after a fracas outside the rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for President Donald Trump.

Watch: Donald Trump’s speech in Cedar Rapids

Police say 22-year-old Anne Seifert was arrested after an incident Wednesday evening, June 21st, near the U.S. Cellular Center, where Trump later addressed supporters. A public phone listing for her couldn’t be found Friday. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Police say an officer saw Seifert throw an egg at a man and then punch and kick him. He had been filming the protesters and got into an argument with Seifert.

Police say Seifert reported that she became upset because she thought the man had come across the street to provoke her and other protesters.

According to a report by KWWL, it happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 400 block of 1st Avenue East.

Online court records show that Seifert was released from Linn County Jail on bond.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said that four people were cited for peddling at the rally and 17 protesters were escorted out of the event, according to a report by The Cedar Rapids Gazette.

More: Full coverage of Trump’s visit to Cedar Rapids