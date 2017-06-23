Protester confronts U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley at airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Virginia -- Several lawmakers were confronted by protesters as they waited for flights home from the Reagan National Airport.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley was one of the lawmakers stopped on Thursday, June 22nd. The confrontation was caught on camera.

In the video, you see Grassley start to walk away, when a man speaks to him.

"What are you doing? Oh I spend a lot of time working on healthcare..." he said.

Grassley did end up walking away, as the man continued asking about the progress.