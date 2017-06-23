× Our real-sky animation shows exactly when the sun will shine today

Thunder shook the house this morning, and even though we have rain this morning, it won’t last too long today. Check out the animation below as we use our technology to show you when the rain moves out and then when the sun shines. (Note, the red bar that moves under the temperatures indicates the timing).

Tonight will be absolutely perfect for the backyard bonfire or camping. Temps will drop to the middle 50s by Saturday morning. Get ready for lots of sunshine for both days this weekend. Highs around 75 each day. In fact, we won’t likely warm up much until the middle of next week. That’s when we’ll also get our next few rounds of thunderstorm activity.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen