Northwest flow to bring delightful weather in the days ahead

The major summer warmth and humidity will lay low for the next several days leading to a fabulous stretch of weather around the area. We’ll even have a chance to give the A/C a bit of a break, too!

Tonight will be a more pleasant night compared to past nights with overnight lows dropping around the mid 50s.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail both Saturday and Sunday as a persistent northwest breeze will play a major role in our temperatures. Expect highs to only climb around the low to mid 70s with overnight lows around the lower 50s.

We’ll continue with this delightful stretch of weather into early next week before showers and thunderstorms return as early as Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

