× Friday on GMQC: Awkward Moments, Angie’s Dog, and Eric Geeking Out

MOLINE- Things got weird on Good Morning Quad Cities Friday, June 23, and you’re about to find out why.

Angie did Breakfast With…Whitey’s Thursday, June 22 and got to wear a hair net inside their factory. We ran the story Friday morning, and after the segment, Angie adlibbed a question to me, asking if she should wear the net on the air. I was extremely caught off guard and had no idea what to do. Please see how I responded below….

Also, Friday is Take Your Dog to Work Day, and even though Angie did not take her dog to work, she did have a cute video of Zuno that she wanted to share. Sunday, June 18, she came back from the U.S. Open in Wisconsin. Check out how excited the dog was to see her back in town!

Saturday, June 24, Angie and Jesyka Dereta will be at the Hy-Vee at 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road from 9 a.m. to noon supporting Family Resources. Organizers try to ‘Fill The Truck’ to help people affected by domestic violence. For more information on what resources are needed, click here and see the video below.

You may have also noticed we woke up to storms Friday morning, and Eric was geeking out! His new real-sky animation allows the meteorologists to place the rain, lightning, and clouds into the forecast in real time. See what I mean below!