× Family Resources kicks off annual “Fill the Truck” event to help survivors

Staff and volunteers of Family Resources will be collecting brand new basic need items outside of 13 area Hy-Vee stores from 9 a.m.-Noon on Saturday, June 24. All items collected will benefit Family Resources’ sheltering and housing services.

The event helps gather donations for survivors who are leaving domestic violence situations. The goal is to get as many supplies as possible to be sent out throughout the community.

“Many of these people come with just the clothes on their backs. When you’re talking about coming with absolutely nothing, you’re looking at easily $100 just to take a shower and put diapers on your children,” said Amanda Carter with Family Resources.

Wish list items include all kitchen and bath items, cleaning supplies, bed and bath linens, toiletries, small home items, baby and toddler supplies (diapers, pull-ups, toothpaste) and over the counter medicines. For a complete list, click here.

Trucks and volunteers can be found at the following Hy-Vee locations on June 24:

Bettendorf: Middle & Devils Glen Road

Bettendorf: 53rd & Utica Ridge Road

Clinton: S. 4th Street

Davenport: Kimberly & Eastern Ave.

Davenport: Rockingham Road

Davenport: W. Locust & Lincoln Road

Davenport: W. Kimberly & N. Pine Street

Milan: W. 10th Street

Moline: John Deere Road

Moline: Avenue of the Cities

Muscatine: 2nd Avenue

Rock Island: 18th Avenue

Silvis: W. 10th Street

In 2016, Family Resources served more than 10,000 survivors of sexual and domestic abuse. For 24-hour free crisis line response, please call 866-921-3354.