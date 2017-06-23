Facebook founder Zuckerberg visits Iowa town

WILTON, Iowa — Residents of Wilton, Iowa may have seen a famous face as they were out and about today, June 23.

Facebook founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a stop in the Iowa town to meet with the mayor and city administrators, according to Wilton-Durant Advocate News.

While in Wilton, Zuckerberg toured downtown and even stopped in to the Candy Kitchen for a chocolate malt, as seen below in pictures posted on the Wilton Candy Kitchen Facebook page.

