Facebook founder Zuckerberg visits Iowa town

June 23, 2017

WILTON, Iowa — Residents of Wilton, Iowa may have seen a famous face as they were out and about today, June 23.

Facebook founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a stop in the Iowa town to meet with the mayor and city administrators, according to Wilton-Durant Advocate News.

While in Wilton, Zuckerberg toured downtown and even stopped in to the Candy Kitchen for a chocolate malt, as seen below in pictures posted on the Wilton Candy Kitchen Facebook page.

Photo from the Candy Kitchen Facebook page.

