Congresswoman Bustos: Passenger Rail Still on Track

MOLINE- There is good news for city leaders hoping to get an Amtrak line from Chicago to the Quad Cities.

Illinois U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says passenger rail for the Quad Cities is still on track. Thursday, June 22, Bustos received a commitment from the Federal Rail Administration that it would work with the Illinois Department of Transportation to finish the project.

The commitment means the project won't be abandoned by federal entities if there are cuts to Amtrak. The hotel and train station are under construction in downtown Moline right now. City leaders toured the 5th Avenue building in May.

The hotel portion is set to open by the end of the summer.