Overnight thunderstorms could become severe

One more round of strong thunderstorms later tonight before the delightful, well advertised weather for the upcoming weekend moves in.

What I’ll be keeping an eye on tonight will be a line of thunderstorms developing along the Minnesota/Iowa border. They’ll move southeast compliments of a cold front. I’m expecting this line to be arriving in our northern counties sometime after 11pm before leaving our southern counties around 4am. During this time period, one of two of these storms may become severe with the highest threat being an intense wind gust close to 60 mph or quarter-sized hail. Otherwise we’re looking at a good drenching with amounts around a half to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall in most areas.

After seeing temperatures drop around the mid 60s overnight comes a delightful Friday with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs around 80. In fact, the weekend looks even better with highs only in the 70s… a pattern that will continue into early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

