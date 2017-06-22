× Local organization collects school supplies to donate to kids

DAVENPORT– United Way of the Quad Cities teamed up with 20 local businesses and unions to host a school supply drive.

The drive took place on June 22nd at the Wood Intermediate school.

It’s part of the organizations first “Day of Action.”

The groups goal was to collect 10,000 basic school items such as pencils, paper, notebooks, and backpacks.

“There are a lot of different students that are starting the school year out without the tools that they need and it’s so important so that they can focus on their school day instead of where they’re gonna get a pencil or a piece of paper,” says Marci Zogg of Quad Cities United Way.

After the drive the group will distribute the supplies to surrounding schools in the Quad City area.