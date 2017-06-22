Extreme heat today, followed by strong storms tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though we've got a few isolated thunderstorms this morning, we will go mostly sunny through the day today. That will allow the atmosphere to heat into the lower 90s. As we warm up, a few isolated storms will be possible, just because of the heat and humidity. However, if we heat up or possible severe weather late tonight as a cold front sweeps through the region from the northwest. The timing of the storms will be after 9pm and before 2am Friday morning. The main threat will be damaging wind potential, along with very torrential rainfall. Also, systems like these that come after very hot and humid days will produce very vivid and near constant lightning.

Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s by early Friday morning with drying skies.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen