Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Whitey’s Ice Cream

MOLINE – It’s the place where having ice cream for breakfast or ice cream in the middle of winter is absolutely acceptable… and even encouraged.

Whitey’s Ice Cream has been a staple of the Quad Cities since 1933, started by a man named Chester “Whitey” Lindgren and bought by Bob and Norma Tunberg in 1953.

On Thursday, June 22nd, WQAD News 8 had “Breakfast With…” one of Bob and Norma’s sons, Jon Tunberg, who is the Co-Owner of Whitey’s with his brother, Jeff. During Good Morning Quad Cities, Jon took News 8’s Angie Sharp on a tour of the Whitey’s factory – including what they called the “Hardening Room”:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We also got see how Whitey's makes ice cream, explained by a very special employee:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There were a lot of questions from you, our viewers, about Whitey's and what they make, how they're growing, and more. We answered some of those questions here:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We answered even more questions during our weekly "Breakfast With..." Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page:

Angie also got to learn how to make a Dipper Chipper, one of the new product lines at Whitey's this year:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the "Best in the Midwest" for a reason! Happy 84th Birthday, Whitey's! Here's to many, many more years of deliciousness.