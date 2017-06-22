Davenport Diocese welcomes new Bishop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - For the first time in more than a decade, there's a new Bishop in the Davenport Diocese.

After a two-hour installation ceremony in front of a packed church, Thomas Zinkula says he's starting to feel like a bishop.

"I feel a lot more like a bishop these days, so I`m banking on the holy spirit anyway to help me to be a good bishop."

The ceremony at St. John Vianney Church in Bettendorf was filled with deep symbolism and ritual.

Bishop Zinkula who was raised on a farm near Cedar Rapids says he's ready to lead, "I don`t know, I just feel like this is the place for me to be. I feel called to be the bishop of Davenport."

Before he got to this point, Bishop Zinkula has had quite the background. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a law degree where he was a civil lawyer. He then went on to get a degree in canon law.

"It helped me be prepared to be a priest and now be a bishop I think," said Bishop Zinkula.

However, way before that, he was an outstanding scholar and football player at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. He was named the first-team All-Midwest Conference and first-team Academic All-America.

His days now are focused on how to be the spiritual leader to 100,000 Catholics in 78 Eastern Iowa parishes and making a commitment to his church, his faith and his people.

"I promise to be faithful to you and to do the best I can," said Bishop Zinkula.

Bishop Zinkula is the 9th bishop for the Davenport Diocese. He replaces Bishop martin Amos who retired.