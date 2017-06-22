Chef Scott: Spanish Brunch Pie

BETTENDORF – Everyone's looking for two things in the morning: a new taste to our breakfasts and an easy meal to make.

"You know, I don't get to make breakfast for you guys very often so I thought I'd do a nice Spanish Brunch," said Chef Brad Scott, the head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center in Bettendorf.

"Let's get started."

1.  Break 4 eggs into a bowl
2.  Whisk in 1 Tbsp of taco seasoning
3.  Spray pie pan with cooking spray
4.  Place four flour tortillas on the base of a pan to form a crust
5.  Add 1 cup pre-cooked sausage
6.  Add 2 cups pre-cooked bacon
7.  Add 1 cup Mexican cheese
8.  Add 1 cup Mozzarella cheese
9.  Add egg mix to the pie and let it soak
10.  Add 20 thawed tater tots to a bowl and break them apart
11.  Sprinkle to tater tots to the top of the pie
12.  Spray the top of the pie with cooking spray
13.  Place in a 350-degree oven for about 20-minutes
14.  Take out of the oven and cut into wedges
15.  Top with salsa or Picante sauce

Serve with fruit as a side.

"It's almost like a breakfast quiche", said Chef Scott.   "You've just brought Mexico to your breakfast table."

"Enjoy!"