Chef Scott: Spanish Brunch Pie

BETTENDORF – Everyone's looking for two things in the morning: a new taste to our breakfasts and an easy meal to make.
"You know, I don't get to make breakfast for you guys very often so I thought I'd do a nice Spanish Brunch," said Chef Brad Scott, the head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center in Bettendorf.
"Let's get started."
1. Break 4 eggs into a bowl
2. Whisk in 1 Tbsp of taco seasoning
3. Spray pie pan with cooking spray
4. Place four flour tortillas on the base of a pan to form a crust
5. Add 1 cup pre-cooked sausage
6. Add 2 cups pre-cooked bacon
7. Add 1 cup Mexican cheese
8. Add 1 cup Mozzarella cheese
9. Add egg mix to the pie and let it soak
10. Add 20 thawed tater tots to a bowl and break them apart
11. Sprinkle to tater tots to the top of the pie
12. Spray the top of the pie with cooking spray
13. Place in a 350-degree oven for about 20-minutes
14. Take out of the oven and cut into wedges
15. Top with salsa or Picante sauce
Serve with fruit as a side.
"It's almost like a breakfast quiche", said Chef Scott. "You've just brought Mexico to your breakfast table."
"Enjoy!"