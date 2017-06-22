Chef Scott: Spanish Brunch Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF – Everyone's looking for two things in the morning: a new taste to our breakfasts and an easy meal to make.

"You know, I don't get to make breakfast for you guys very often so I thought I'd do a nice Spanish Brunch," said Chef Brad Scott, the head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center in Bettendorf.

"Let's get started."

1. Break 4 eggs into a bowl

2. Whisk in 1 Tbsp of taco seasoning

3. Spray pie pan with cooking spray

4. Place four flour tortillas on the base of a pan to form a crust

5. Add 1 cup pre-cooked sausage

6. Add 2 cups pre-cooked bacon

7. Add 1 cup Mexican cheese

8. Add 1 cup Mozzarella cheese

9. Add egg mix to the pie and let it soak

10. Add 20 thawed tater tots to a bowl and break them apart

11. Sprinkle to tater tots to the top of the pie

12. Spray the top of the pie with cooking spray

13. Place in a 350-degree oven for about 20-minutes

14. Take out of the oven and cut into wedges

15. Top with salsa or Picante sauce

Serve with fruit as a side.

"It's almost like a breakfast quiche", said Chef Scott. "You've just brought Mexico to your breakfast table."

"Enjoy!"