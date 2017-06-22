BBB: How You Can Spot QC Scams

MOLINE- The Better Business Bureau is showing off its online website that helps you find out where there are local scams.
The BBB's Chris Coleman spoke to us Wednesday, June 21 during WQAD News 8 at 11. The Scam Tracker website allows users to click on a row in the table below the map, to see who is trying scam residents.
The BBB also has additional information on web purchasing scams and rental scams.
- Encounter a scam? Report it via BBB's Scam Tracker.
- Need to check a business' credibility? Check BBB's Business Directory.
41.481982 -90.512203