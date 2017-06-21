Wieskamp continues to impress among the nation’s best

Muscatine senior Joe Wieskamp continues to shine this summer. The future Hawkeye was named 1 of just 10 all-stars at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Wieskamp averaged 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field.
