Wieskamp continues to impress among the nation’s best

Posted 10:57 pm, June 21, 2017, by

Muscatine senior Joe Wieskamp continues to shine this summer.   The future Hawkeye was named 1 of just 10 all-stars at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.   Wieskamp averaged 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field.