Watch: Valedictorian silenced mid-speech after going off script

A Pennsylvania high school silenced its valedictorian: Peter Butera, 18, during his graduation speech, apparently for going off script.

The student had just told his audience at Wyoming Area High School that the “authoritative nature” of “a few” administrators and school members “prevents students from developing as true leaders.”

Butera later said the principal told him to stop. Butera, who is heading to Villanova University, got a standing ovation.

He later had a chance to finish his speech on Jimmy Kimmel.

CNN contributed to this report