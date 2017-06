Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Tuesday, June 20th was so hot for westerners that a reporter decided to test some theories about cooking outside.

Katie Boer started cooking in the early afternoon while the temperature outside was 106 degrees.  The sidewalk cement was 151 degrees and the hood of her car was 192 degrees.

With scorching temps like that, she was able to bake cookies, fry an egg, cook fish, boil water, and melt crayons.

Parts of Las Vegas reached 117 degrees on the summer solstice.