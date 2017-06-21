Watch: 4-year-old steals the show at graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This four-year-old Florida girl may be small, but she's got a big voice and an even bigger personality.

Michelle Neshin said she was recording Sophia during a school graduation performance. The kids were singing Moana's "How Far I'll Go."

"She just came out there with all the gusto," Neshin said. "I think it didn't hit me until afterwards. Everyone was coming up to me asking 'did you watch her?' I think when I actually watched the video on my phone was when it hit me."

Sophia's clearly no stranger to the spotlight. She's got an agent, she sings, dances, models and acts.

As for the graduation performance, Sophia said it made her feel like a superstar.

CNN contributed to this report