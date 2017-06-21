× Thursday’s heat will give way to more storms

The rain from this Wednesday kept our temperatures on the cooler side, but it’s going to be a warm and muggy night! With a warm front swinging through, we’ll see the warmth and humidity increase tonight. Lows will only be in the low 70s. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most will see a partly cloudy sky.

The heat really cranks up on Thursday with highs easily reaching the 90s. While a few showers are possible that afternoon, we’ll be watching out for strong storms developing late that night into Friday. These will be forming along a cold front swinging through the Midwest. At this point, the main concern looks to be strong winds.

After the front passes, we’ve got a nice treat for the weekend! Sunshine returns on Friday with highs near 80. It will be even cooler on Saturday and Sunday with temps in the 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham