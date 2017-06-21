Team coverage underway of President Donald Trump’s Cedar Rapids visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- WQAD will have full team-coverage of President Donald Trump's appearance and rally in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, June 21.

Jim Mertens and Elizabeth Wadas will bring reports from inside and outside the U.S. Cellular Center, where Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. In addition, WQAD web producer Callie Risenhoover will providing updates on all of WQAD's social media platforms, including multiple Facebook Live reports from in and around downtown Cedar Rapids.

For those wishing to watch the speech in its entirety, it will be streamed live on WQAD.com and broadcast over-the-air on My TV 8.3.