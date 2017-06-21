× Storm chances going up; major heat tomorrow

Good morning!

We have more storms in the forecast today as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 80s. Storms are expected to move across Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois through midday, limiting temperatures just a bit. Where it remains sunny, places like Burlington and Galesburg could rise up to 90 degrees. Southeastly breezes will be gentle, in the 10-15 mph area outside of storm activity.

Tonight will be warmer and more humid. We’ll stay in the 70s all night with a definite stuffy feel. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out as well.

Thursday will be hot and humid. Temps will surge into the 90s with heat index values up near 100 for the afternoon. The intense heat and humidity will set the stage for a classic severe weather set up for Thursday evening. Damaging wind will be quite likely if storms form into a squall line along a cold front. The good news is this front will sweep through and bring us a delightful weekend with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen