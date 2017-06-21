× Rock Falls man sought for stabbing, home invasion

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Police are on the look out for a Rock Falls man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked a man around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

According to a release from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s office, Isaiah Reyes, 29, broke into the woman’s home in rural Rock Falls and stabbed a male visitor in his thigh. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Reyes on charges of home invasion and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044 or Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867