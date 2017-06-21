Assumption standout Joy Ripslinger will look for 1 more big win this summer. The 9 time State track champion will be the "Beat the Elite" challenger at this year's Bix 7.
Ripslinger ready to Beat the Elite
-
Ripslinger leads Lady Knights to a big day at the Drake Relays
-
Ripslinger races to State history
-
Joy Ripslinger receives award for outstanding athlete of Drake Relays
-
Ripslinger’s Grand Slam headlines Assumption track 5 peat
-
Augustana back into Elite 8
-
-
Wieskamp slected to Adidas Elite camp
-
Q.C. Elite making College hoops statement
-
Rockridge Softball wins third straight Sectional Championship
-
Warren-Stockton Baseball Co-op advances to Elite 8
-
East Dubuque ends historic season in Elite Eight
-
-
Bandits best Peoria with complete team effort
-
Watch: This little girl knows exactly when the beat drops in ‘Uptown Funk’
-
Central DeWitt beats Northeast in baseball