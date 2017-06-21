President Trump’s Cedar Rapids rally through the eyes of an 11-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Stand in line for two minutes outside the U.S. Cellular Center, chances are you'll meet people from different places and people of different ages.

"I'm very excited to go see the President, and I'm hoping Barron will be here," says Georgia Pennington.

She's eleven and a half, and she woke up at 4:30 a.m. to come see President Trump from Chicago.

Georgia has been waiting for six hours, and she can hardly wait any longer to see the President.

Suddenly, hundreds pile in. All that waiting pays off because Georgia snags a front row seat.

"I stood in line the whole time because I really like politics, so I would stand in line the whole time doing it," says Georgia.

Hundreds of people find their seats, and then President Trump takes the stage.

President Trump speaks for a little over an hour, taking about job creation, plans to beef up defense, and putting blame on the media, the 45th President of the United States says his goodbyes and vows to keep making change.

Things in the speech stand out to the 11-year-old.

"Lowering taxes, helping veterans, and stopping all the gangs," says Georgia.

Also, she's feeling inspired to do something on her own.

"When I'm 32I think it is, I can run for President," says Georgia.

At eleven and a half, she calls herself a republican with big dreams, but she understands something people five times her age might not.

"Well, one of my best friends, she's not a republican, but I still like playing with her. Just go out there and try to be friends with whoever you want to be," says Georgia.

Talk to this possible future American leader for two minutes. You might learn something.