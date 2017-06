Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Police were on the scene of a shooting near 8th and Fillmore Wednesday morning, June 21.

Davenport Police say one person was taken to Genesis East around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. They also say 6 or 7 officers are searching for a suspect, but there was no scene as of 4 a.m.

