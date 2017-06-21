New 24 hour daycare in Muscatine set to open a preschool this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE-- Plans are in the works at Happy Time Daycare in Muscatine to place a preschool in the back of the building.

Since the building's grand opening in May, owner Dallas McManus says he had no idea how badly parents need the 24 hour child care service.

“ It’s getting busy we’re getting several kids in got about 35 enrolled now. We have several enrolled for the preschool in the fall and we’re adding more kids every week,” says McManus.

McManus says having a preschool steps away from the daycare saves time for parents working odd hour jobs.

“The fact that they will be able to go from A to B without having somebody to have to pick them up at day care and take them to preschool a couple times a week is just going to help so much. " says McManus.

Happy Time Preschool will be housed in a mobile home, at least 35 children are already register for the program.

The setup and remodeling of the home is expected to cost roughly $30,000 dollars.

The school is expected to be open in August.