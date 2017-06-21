× Overnight shooting in Moline under investigation

MOLINE — The Moline Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday morning, around 2:40 a.m., in the 2400 block of 16th Street.

While canvassing the area, officers found a 9mm handgun in the 1800 block of 27th Street.

Moline Police believe the gun was used in the shooting.

Officers also believe that a 35-year-old black male who showed up at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport for treatment was also involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Moline Police at (309) 797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.