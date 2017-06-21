Emergency responders expect more injuries after latest Iowa fireworks law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Emergency crews say with the latest Iowa fireworks laws they expect to see more injuries this coming 4th of July.

The bill included the sales of bottle rockets, firecrackers, and roman candles.

"With the new fireworks that are now available in Iowa we see a lot of blast injuries and burn injuries," says Dr. John Hartman, Genesis Medical Director of Trauma services.

Hartman warns those celebrating with fireworks should always keep a watch on children even when handling sparklers.

"One of the biggest things is keeping fireworks out of the hands of children about 26% of injuries are kids under the age of 15," says Hartman.

Sparkler burns can reach at almost 2000 degrees according to Hartman, that temperature is hot enough to melt some types of metal.

"Oftentimes you see kids run around with them, they can slip and fall and land on top of that firework or swing them in their hands and cause eye injuries," says Hartman.

John Norris of Uncle Norm's Fireworks says one of the best tips to give is a simple one...to be aware of what you're doing.

"Common sense is the simplest thing to keep your backyard display safe," says Norris.

To avoid injuries while setting fireworks yourself follow these tips.