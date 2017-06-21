× Dubuque woman accused of stealing from disabled man

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have accused a Dubuque woman of stealing from a disabled man while she worked for a service agency.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 24-year-old Jatika Williams is charged with dependent adult abuse-exploitation and theft. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Court documents say investigators determined that Williams stolen nearly $1,100 from the man while working for Area Residential Care. The service agency for disabled people has declined to comment but has confirmed Williams no longer works there.

The documents say Williams acknowledged using the man’s money to buy items for herself.