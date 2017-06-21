× Des Moines woman sentenced in ‘Nigerian’ email scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is headed to federal prison for scamming nearly 100 people around the country.

A federal judge sentenced 67-year-old Victoria Lovan to 16 months in prison for three counts of wire fraud.

Lovan admitted to working with accomplices overseas to carry out what’s called the Nigerian email scam. Lovan accepted wire transfers from 89 victims. She kept part of the money and sent the rest to her accomplices.

In addition to prison time, Lovan was also ordered to make restitution to the victims