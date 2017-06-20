Why Summer begins here today, but on the East Coast tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning and welcome to Summer! Well, officially Summer doesn't begin until 11:24 this evening, making tomorrow the first full day of Summer. But since the official start time is just a half hour or so before midnight, residents in the Eastern Time Zone won't be able to celebrate until tomorrow...technically. And that would make Thursday their first full day of the Summer season.

And we're in for some nice Summer weather today. Only an isolated storm with highs of 84 degrees. Up to 88 on Thursday with more powerful storms. More on that tomorrow.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen