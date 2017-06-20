× Upcoming Unique “Picnic” Celebrates 100 Years of the Red Cross in the QCA

ROCK ISLAND – There’s a special event coming up this week and YOU are invited.

The 22nd Annual Picnic on the River takes place Friday, June 23rd at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. The event – from 5:30pm-9pm – is a fundraiser for the American Red Cross and this year, it’s a special Centennial Celebration as the American Red Cross in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois celebrates 100 years of service.

“Guests will enjoy the musical entertainment of Quad City native Tim Stop, as they delight in the culinary creations of 12 local chefs competing for the honor of being selected the Picnic on the River Top Chef,” said Trish Burnett, Regional Communications Director. “There will be adult beverages including a special “Redtennial” signature drink and a ‘wine pull’ sure to please wine connoisseurs. The event will feature a live and silent auction and guests will have the opportunity to purchase the “Grateful Heart” sculpture created by Isabel Bloom to commemorate the Red Cross Centennial.”

“A special Fund-A-Cause auction to support Red Cross services to help our military members, veterans and military families will be part of Picnic on the River. The Red Cross provides emergency communication services to connect our military members with their families back home when an emergency strikes. The Red Cross also partners with military aid societies to help service members and their families get emergency funding 24/7. In addition, before, during and after deployments, the Red Cross provides training information and support for our military members and their families.”

WQAD News 8 is the Media Sponsor of the 2017 Picnic on the River.

For more information or to order tickets,