Survey: Davenport wants your input on how to improve QC transportation

DAVENPORT — City leaders are working on a plan to make walking and biking more doable.

Quad Citizens are being asked to take a survey that illustrates their own biking/walking habits and offers input on what pathways are desirable and which are not.

Click here to take the survey.

The survey consists of 50 questions.

The first section consists of 16 questions that ask you about your own habits, motivation and which pathways you find important. Section one is a mixture of multiple choice, multiple answer, and rankings.

The second section is a series of pictures asking how safe each pathway makes you feel as a bicyclist.

The final question is a short answer, inviting you to make any additional comments about transportation in the Quad Cities.