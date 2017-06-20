Shots Fired Call Leads Police on a Car Chase Through the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- Police have arrested a person after a shots fired call in Davenport.

Davenport Police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 in the 1100 block of West 8th Street, near Marquette Street. Police say no one was hurt in the shots fired call, but the suspect did lead police on a car chase into Rock Island where they crashed near Douglas Park. Davenport Police say Rock Island Police made an arrest at the scene.

Police plan to release more information later on Tuesday.