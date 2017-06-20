× One Person Hurt after Shooting in East Moline

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in East Moline.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19th, at the intersection of Beacon Harbor Parkway and Harvest Way. That’s near John Deere Harvester Works.

East Moline Police say the victim was able to get themselves to a nearby house to have the homeowners call for help.

The victim was shot twice, but Police say those injuries are not life-threatening.

Police were on the scene late into the night searching for clues. They do not have a suspect at this time.