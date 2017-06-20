× Iowa Supreme Court upholds decision in Muscatine traffic camera case

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling that upholds the Iowa Department of Transportation’s authority to order the removal of automated traffic-enforcement cameras.

According to the Muscatine Journal, the court denied Muscatine’s request for the continuance of issuing traffic tickets from the camera at the intersection of Highway 61 and University Drive.

This is the second ruling in the case.

A state judge made the same ruling in April of this year.

The initial decision came in response to a request for judicial review filed by Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine in 2015.

The cities argued that the DOT was infringing on their ability to self-govern.

Muscatine officials say the city stopped issuing tickets in May of this year and must keep the camera turned off until a final verdict is reached.

The ruling does not affect any other cameras used at intersections in Muscatine.