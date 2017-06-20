Henry County Sheriff’s office posts tour of facility, looks to rev up financial support

ILLINOIS — Last October, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office asked their community to pass a public safety sales tax.

They were hopeful that a small sales tax would not only help save staff but also allow to them to replace things like their rusty cars.

Fast forward eight months and they continue in their efforts to rev up financial support.

Officers put together a video showing their current facility and the things that need to be fixed.

The video was posted to their Facebook page with the caption: “This tour is to show the public what the current facility looks like, and why a new law enforcement center is needed. Please take the time to understand why Sheriff McNamee, his staff, and the Citizens Organized for Public Safety are asking for a new law center.​”