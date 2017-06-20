× First full day of summer will bring back the heat

Welcome to summer! We officially kick off the summer season Tuesday night at 11:24 PM with the summer solstice. Those showers and storms from Tuesday afternoon will be long gone for the rest of the night. The sky will be clearing out causing our overnight lows to be in the upper 50s.

Most of Wednesday will be partly cloudy, but a few showers and storms will return that afternoon and evening. With more warm air filtering through, highs in the Quad Cities will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some more showers and storms will also swing through during the overnight hours.

Summer is back in full force on Thursday with some hometowns getting around 90! Along with the heat, we’re expecting a nice round of showers and storms Thursday evening into Friday morning. We may see a few storms on the strong side, so we’ll keep you posted.

Relief from the heat quickly returns for the weekend with highs on Friday in the low 80s. We’ll only reach the 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham