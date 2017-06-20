Fareway: Summer drinks to keep you cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, has brought her favorite summer drink recipe to the studio today. Refreshing, simple, and delicious these are the perfect way to keep cool this summer!

Mint Iced Tea:

1/2 cup mint leaves

3 bag green tea

3 Tbsp honey

4 cup water

2 cup white wine (optional)

Instructions:

Combine mint leaves, tea bags, honey and boiling water. Let steep for 5 minutes; Remove tea bags. Chill in refrigerator. Divide among four ice-filled glasses. If desired, add ½ cup white wine to each glass. Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Citrus Iced Tea

6 bag tea

2 cup water

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup sugar

Instructions:

Steep tea in boiling water for 5 minutes. Remove tea bags. Pour in a large pitcher and add lemon juice and sugar. Stir in lemon juice and sugar until sugar dissolves. Serve over ice. Refrigerate for up to 1 week.