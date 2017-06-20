Equipment theft reported along Route 64 in Carroll County
LANARK — Several pieces of lawn equipment were reported stolen along Illinois Route 64, according to a statement from Carroll County Crime Stoppers.
The theft happened just west of Lanark, the statement said, and was within about a five-hour window between 8 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Friday, June 16th.
Officials say the items stolen were:
- A black enclosed Legend trailer, 7 ft. x 14 ft. with Illinois registration 312566TC
- A John Deere X739 four-wheel drive mower with arm rests
- A John Deere 60HC mower deck
- A John Deere push mower
- Two Stihl trimmers
- A Stihl leaf blower
- A Stihl hedge trimmer
- Miscellaneous yard care supplies
At 1:17 p.m. on Friday, video footage captured a black pickup pulling the trailer eastward on Illinois Route 64 from Route 73 in Lanark.
Anyone with information about the crime has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 815-244-7867.