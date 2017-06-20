× Chik-fil-A unveils new gluten-free bun option

Are you trying to eat gluten free but still crave a tasty chicken?

Chik-fil-A announced Monday it has begun serving a gluten-free bun at its restaurants nationwide.

The wheat-free bun is made of quinoa and amaranth and is sweetened with molasses and raisins. According to nutrition information available on the company’s website, the bun has 150 calories. It also has an up-charge of $1.15.

“We heard positive feedback in test markets that the bun tastes better than some other gluten-free breads,” said Leslie Neslage, senior consultant of menu development at Chick-fil-A. “That’s because instead of rice flower, we’ve made the bun with more premium ingredients like quinoa and amaranth. Our hope is that the Gluten-Free Bun addition opens up options for gluten-sensitive customers to enjoy more of our menu.”

The company says its menu features a number of other gluten-free options, but noted cross-contamination can occur because its kitchens are not gluten-free.